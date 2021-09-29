 clock menu more-arrow no yes
These 23 species — including the ivory-billed woodpecker — are now extinct

What species are now extinct?

By Herb Scribner
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen.
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on a display at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Haven Daley, Associated Press

The U.S. government declared that 23 different species — including the ivory-billed woodpecker — are now extinct.

  • The list of species includes different birds, fish and other animals.

New species added to extinct list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to remove the 23 animals and a plant from the endangered species list because they are extinct.

What animals are extinct?

Other extinct animals include the flat pigtoe, which is a mussel living in the U.S. You can read a full list of the new species add to the list at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Is the woodpecker extinct?

The ivory-billed woodpecker was the best-known species to be declared extinct, per The Associated Press. Before the birds were extinct, some people spotted the birds in the last few years in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, causing fanfare among those who saw them.

Why are the animals going to extinct?

Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement to Gizmodo that much of the extinction has been tied to the lack of nature conservation. Too much government bureaucracy is getting in the way of protecting the environment and species in the nation.

  • “Extinction is not inevitable. It is a political choice. Saving species isn’t rocket science. As a country we need to stand up and say we aren’t going to lose any more species to extinction,” Curry told Gizmodo.

