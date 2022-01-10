Robert Durst, a killer and former real estate tycoon, has died. Here’s what happened

Robert Durst — a real estate tycoon who had been suspected in three murders — has died. He was 78.

Durst died on Monday morning at a prison in Stockton, California.

He was convicted of murder in September 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison in October 2021, according to ABC News.

What happened: Chip Lewis, Durst’s lawyer, confirmed Durst’s death. Durst reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was not revived, per The New York Times.

Durst tested positive for COVID-19, too, back in fall 2021. Medical professionals put him on a ventilator at the time to protect him.

What he said: Lewis, the lawyer, said the COVID-19 infection made Durst’s medical issues even worse, according to The New York Times.

“We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years,” Lewis said, per ABC News.

Flashback: Durst was convicted of the first-degree murder of his friend, Susan Berman. She was shot and killed in 2000, according to ABC News.