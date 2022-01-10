 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Robert Durst, a killer and former real estate tycoon, has died. Here’s what happened

Durst was a suspect in three murders, and later found guilty of killing friend

By Herb Scribner
Robert Durst appears in Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch.
Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch for a hearing in Los Angeles. Durst has died, according to reports.
Mark Boster, Los Angeles Times via Associated Press

Robert Durst — a real estate tycoon who had been suspected in three murders — has died. He was 78.

  • Durst died on Monday morning at a prison in Stockton, California.
  • He was convicted of murder in September 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison in October 2021, according to ABC News.

What happened: Chip Lewis, Durst’s lawyer, confirmed Durst’s death. Durst reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was not revived, per The New York Times.

  • Durst tested positive for COVID-19, too, back in fall 2021. Medical professionals put him on a ventilator at the time to protect him.

What he said: Lewis, the lawyer, said the COVID-19 infection made Durst’s medical issues even worse, according to The New York Times.

  • “We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years,” Lewis said, per ABC News.

Flashback: Durst was convicted of the first-degree murder of his friend, Susan Berman. She was shot and killed in 2000, according to ABC News.

  • He was later charged with the murder of his wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982. Her body was never recovered, per USA Today.
  • He was also accused of killing Morris Black, a neighbor who was shot in Durst’s apartment back in 2001. He was acquitted,
  • Prosecutors said Durst likely killed Berman because he was worried she would reveal details about Kathie’s death, according to NPR.

