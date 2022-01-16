 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Novak Djokovic deported before the Australian Open

The unvaccinated Tennis star was deported from Australia Sunday after losing an appeal to stay in the country

By Hannah Murdock
Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic makes an appearance at the ASICS Flagship Store on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in New York.
Andy Kropa, Associated Press

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday after losing an appeal to stay in the country, according to BBC News.

The unvaccinated tennis star’s visa was revoked for a second time on Friday, January 14. Two days later, a Federal Court unanimously upheld this decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

In a statement, Djokovic said he is “extremely disappointed” with the court’s decision. However, he continued, “I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.”

“I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic was scheduled to compete in the the Australian Open Monday night.

