What happened to Tonga after the massive volcano

The first images of Tonga’s volcano damage show entire communities and villages covered in ash.

The news: The New Zealand Defense Force released aerial photos from the Ha’apai islands, which were covered in ash after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai undersea volcano erupted Saturday, CNN reports.

The volcano’s eruption sent tsunami waves across the Pacific and onto the islands, devastating communities.

The images “show trees, homes and fields coated in gray ash,” according to CNN. More photos from Tonga’s main island show “trees and homes completely blanketed by volcanic debris,” CNN reports.

“Some buildings appear to have collapsed and aid workers are now concerned about water contamination and food security in the district,” according to CNN.

Flashback: An undersea volcano erupted near Tonga over the weekend, leading to massive waves crashing into Tonga, the Deseret News’ Valerie Jones writes. There were also advisories for the West Coast of the U.S.