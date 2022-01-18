 clock menu more-arrow no yes
What happened to Tonga after the massive volcano

Here’s what new images show of Tonga after the devastating tsunami waves

By Herb Scribner
Satellite image shows an overview of Kanokupolu in Tongatapu, Tonga.
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, shows an overview of Kanokupolu in Tongatapu, Tonga, on Jan. 14, 2022.
Planet Labs PBC via Associated Press

The first images of Tonga’s volcano damage show entire communities and villages covered in ash.

The news: The New Zealand Defense Force released aerial photos from the Ha’apai islands, which were covered in ash after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai undersea volcano erupted Saturday, CNN reports.

  • The volcano’s eruption sent tsunami waves across the Pacific and onto the islands, devastating communities.
  • The images “show trees, homes and fields coated in gray ash,” according to CNN. More photos from Tonga’s main island show “trees and homes completely blanketed by volcanic debris,” CNN reports.
  • “Some buildings appear to have collapsed and aid workers are now concerned about water contamination and food security in the district,” according to CNN.
Satellite shows Niutoua in Tongatapu, Tonga.
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC, shows Niutoua in Tongatapu, Tonga on Jan. 9, 2021.
Associated Press

Flashback: An undersea volcano erupted near Tonga over the weekend, leading to massive waves crashing into Tonga, the Deseret News’ Valerie Jones writes. There were also advisories for the West Coast of the U.S.

  • A major plume of ash and gas could be seen from the eruption. There was also a sonic boom that was heard in Alaska.
  • Residents in Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington were warned to stay away from the coasts and head toward higher ground because of the potential tsunami, per The Associated Press

