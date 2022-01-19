The ongoing Ukraine crisis took another turn as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the country to defuse ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.
What happened: Blinken arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday in a move aimed to defuse the tension between Moscow and Ukraine, according to BBC News.
- He warned that Russia could attack Ukraine on “very short notice.”
- “I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that’s going to be President Putin’s decision,” he said.
Quotes: Blinken urged western nations Wednesday to unite against Russia’s aggression, according to The Associated Press.
- “The Ukrainian people chose a democratic and European path in 1991. They took to the Maidan to defend that choice in 2013, and unfortunately ever since you have faced relentless aggression from Moscow,” Blinken said.
- “Our strength depends on preserving our unity and that includes unity within Ukraine,” he said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “I think one of Moscow’s long-standing goals has been to try to sow divisions between and within our countries and quite simply, we cannot and will not let them do that.”
State of play: Russia has amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, forcing eyes across the country and region to watch what’s unfolding.
- Moscow has planned joint military drills in Belarus.
- The Biden administration said it will add an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to Ukraine, per the AP.
- Russia’s ruble has slumped in value as investors predict the country will face economic sanctions over what’s happening with Ukraine, per Axios.
What’s next: Blinken will finish his visit with Ukraine before he moves on to Berlin and Geneva.
The other side: Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday that the U.S could not force Russia to move troops away from the Ukraine border, according to BBC News.
- “They are on our territory and we won’t be making any changes to their movement because of external pressure,” he said.
