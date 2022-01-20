‘Havana syndrome’ isn’t linked to foreign nations, CIA says

It looks like “Havana syndrome” — a mysterious sickness felt by U.S. personnel, who have reported painful physical symptoms — isn’t the work of some foreign nation, the Central Intelligence Agency said this week.

Symptoms often include “ear-popping, vertigo, pounding headaches and nausea” as well as an odd “piercing directional noise,” according to CNN.

The news: The CIA said Thursday that a foreign country probably isn’t orchestrating a massive sickness against U..S personnel, The Washington Post reports.

“We assess it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained, worldwide campaign harming U.S. personnel with a weapon or mechanism,” a CIA official told The Washington Post.

Why this matters: For years, officials have linked “Havana syndrome” to foreign countries, suggesting that Russia may be to blame for the mysterious illness.

Yes, but: The official said that there’s still a possibility “that a foreign power could be responsible for cases that cannot be attributed to medical conditions or other factors,” according to The Washington Post.

Flashback: Back in early 2021, federal officials said they were investing at least two “mysterious, invisible attacks” where an invisible force made people sick, as I reported for the Deseret News.