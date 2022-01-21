Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in his notebook, FBI says

The FBI in Denver said a review of Brian Laundrie’s notebook revealed written statements that suggest Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death.

The news: The FBI said it has reviewed the notebook of Laundrie, the boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito.

The FBI’s review found a notebook with a revolver and backpack when it discovered Laundrie’s remains in Florida.

The FBI said that “a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

Quote: “All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.

“On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation.”

Flashback: Petito and Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip last summer, which included stops in Utah.