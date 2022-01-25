 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ukraine is urging calm, saying the Russian invasion won’t happen soon

Ukraine has raced to downplay the ongoing tension between the country and Russia

By Herb Scribner
Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea.
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Associated Press

Ukraine downplayed a potential Russian invasion this week, saying an invasion isn’t happening anytime soon.

The news: Ukraine’s leaders said the threat of a Russian invasion is real but it won’t happen as soon as some have feared, according to The Associated Press.

  • The country said it will accept any military equipment from allies to build up its defenses.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that “as of today, there are no grounds to believe” Russia will invade soon since Russian military troops haven’t formed battle groups to force their way over the border, per The Associated Press.

  • “Don’t worry, sleep well,” Reznikov said. “No need to have your bags packed.”

State of play: On Monday, the Pentagon said it would put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe — specifically Baltic states near Russia and Ukraine, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What to watch: Russia has launched new military exercises in western Ukraine, including tests of short-range ballistic missile units, according to The Washington Post.

  • Russia’s Western Military District said the tests were a way “to comprehensively check forces’ combat skills.”

