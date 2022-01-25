Ukraine is urging calm, saying the Russian invasion won’t happen soon

Ukraine downplayed a potential Russian invasion this week, saying an invasion isn’t happening anytime soon.

The news: Ukraine’s leaders said the threat of a Russian invasion is real but it won’t happen as soon as some have feared, according to The Associated Press.

The country said it will accept any military equipment from allies to build up its defenses.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that “as of today, there are no grounds to believe” Russia will invade soon since Russian military troops haven’t formed battle groups to force their way over the border, per The Associated Press.

“Don’t worry, sleep well,” Reznikov said. “No need to have your bags packed.”

State of play: On Monday, the Pentagon said it would put 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe — specifically Baltic states near Russia and Ukraine, as I reported for the Deseret News.

This comes as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border.

NATO allies have united to send aid to Ukraine to limit a potential invasion.

The U.K. government said over the weekend that Russia is trying to replace Ukraine’s current government with a pro-Moscow administration.

What to watch: Russia has launched new military exercises in western Ukraine, including tests of short-range ballistic missile units, according to The Washington Post.