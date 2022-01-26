 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court. Here’s why that matters

Reports suggest Stephen Breyer will retire from SCOTUS soon, paving the way for a new liberal justice

By Herb Scribner
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits at the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer has announced his intentions to retire.
Erin Schaff, The New York Times via Associated Press

Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly retire from the Supreme Court.

The news: Multiple reports suggest Breyer will soon retire from the Supreme Court, which paves the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a new justice.

  • Breyer is currently the court’s oldest member.

Why it matters: Right now, Breyer has faced tremendous pressure from his fellow liberals to be strategic about when he retires, the Deseret News’s Kelsey Dallas writes.

  • The Supreme Court is leaning conservative at the moment. Liberals have been pushing for Breyer to retire early so that Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democrat-led Senate could confirm a liberal replacement.
  • Many are looking at former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an example. She decided not to retire while President Barack Obama was in office. She passed away under former President Donald Trump’s tenure. Trump picked a conservative replacement.

Who’s next?: Per NBC News, Biden has pledged to make a liberal appointment. Some of the leading contenders include:

  • Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is a former Breyer law clerk.
  • Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

Does BYU need to get a transfer portal quarterback?

By Dick Harmon

How two fan-favorite freshmen out of Africa are ‘saving’ season

By Jeff Call

Why Utah entrepreneur’s antisemitic rant must be challenged

By Readers' Forum

This Silicon Valley city will institute gun ownership requirements — the first city to do so

By Herb Scribner

How will your crypto trades be taxed?

By Gitanjali Poonia

California is bringing back paid COVID-19 sick leave

By Gitanjali Poonia