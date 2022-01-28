A bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed this morning as a snowstorm hits the city

A bridge that connects two sides of Pittsburgh collapsed early Friday as inclement weather threatened the area.

The news: At least 10 people were injured Friday after a bridge collapsed in Point Breeze, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said three of the 10 people injured were sent to the hospital, per The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

No fatalities were reported in the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a gas line had been cut as well, NBC News reports.

Officials said three to four vehicles were on the bridge when it collapsed, per CNN.

What they’re saying: “So right now we’re still assessing the situation and getting information, but the good thing at this point, there is no fatalities,” Gainey said.

Why it matters: An important piece of infrastructure in Pittsburgh collapsed on the same day that President Joe Biden is expected to visit the city to speak about ... infrastructure.