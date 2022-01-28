 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed this morning as a snowstorm hits the city

No fatalities were reported as a bridge collapsed

By Herb Scribner
A Port Authority bus and a car in Pittsburgh’s East End.
A Port Authority bus and a car that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, are visible in Pittsburgh’s East End.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

A bridge that connects two sides of Pittsburgh collapsed early Friday as inclement weather threatened the area.

The news: At least 10 people were injured Friday after a bridge collapsed in Point Breeze, Pennsylvania.

What they’re saying: “So right now we’re still assessing the situation and getting information, but the good thing at this point, there is no fatalities,” Gainey said.

Why it matters: An important piece of infrastructure in Pittsburgh collapsed on the same day that President Joe Biden is expected to visit the city to speak about ... infrastructure.

  • Biden will speak at Carnegie Mellon University’s Mill 19 facility to talk about his recent infrastructure law.
  • There has not been a reaction from the White House yet.

