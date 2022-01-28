Doctors are begging for food in war-torn Tigray amid Ethiopia civil war

Doctors and nurses inside Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region have been left begging for food as the Ethiopian civil war has raged on.

The news: Medics told BBC News that they have been left to beg for their own food to feed themselves. They’ve also been left unpaid for eight months.

What they’re saying: “Most have cut the number of meals they can take per day. Food oil, vegetables, grains — the price has soared so high that it is unthinkable to buy. Some have started begging for food,” one doctor told BBC News.

State of play: The Ethiopian federal government has been battling rebels from Tigray’s northern region since November 2020, as the Deseret News reported.

Thousands of people have died in the conflict.

Tigray has been cut off from aid and medical supplies.

Banks have also been shut down, which has limited how people can pay others.

Flashback: Back in November 2021, the World Food Programme (WFP) said that close to 9.4 million people need humanitarian food assistance in northern Ethiopia because of the ongoing conflict.