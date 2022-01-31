 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Russia moved a naval exercise because Irish fishermen said they’d stop it

Russia decided to relocate a naval exercise as the country has ongoing tension with Ukraine and the United States

By Herb Scribner
The Russian navy’s frigate Admiral Essen in the Black Sea.
In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy’s frigate Admiral Essen prepares to sail off for an exercise in the Black Sea.
Associated Press

Russia is planning to relocate naval exercises off of Ireland’s southern coast because local Irish fishermen said they’d protest the drills.

The news: Russia planned to run naval exercises on the coast beginning on Feb. 3.

  • But, the Irishmen said they would hold protests against the exercise, according to The Washington Post. They said they would also launch a diplomatic campaign for them to move the drills, too.

What they’re saying: Yuri Filatov, the Russian ambassador to Ireland, said in a statement that Russia would move the military exercise “as a gesture of goodwill.”

  • He said Russia would move away from the fishing area “with the aim not to hinder fishing activities by the Irish vessels in the traditional fishing areas.”
  • “This is all we wanted. Now we can give out the information to our boats: ‘Listen lads, out you go, fish away, no worries,’” Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producer’s Organization, told CNN.

Why it matters: Russia’s planned military exercises come as the country stands on the border of Ukraine, causing worry across the world that Russia will invade its neighbor.

  • “This isn’t a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what’s happening in Ukraine at the moment,” said Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, according to the Kyiv Post.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

How do the Jazz move forward after Joe Ingles’ season-ending injury?

By Sarah Todd

North Korea releases images from space taken by a missile

By Herb Scribner

Black History Month: Why we need a public reckoning with our past

By Jelani Cobb

In the war over faith-based foster care agencies, is an end finally in sight?

By Kelsey Dallas

3 reasons why your omicron variant infection hasn’t been severe

By Herb Scribner

Parents, do you hate writing that school fees check? It might go away

By Marjorie Cortez