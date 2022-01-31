Russia’s latest supply for soldiers near Ukraine — blood

Russia recently sent blood supplies to its military buildup outside of Ukraine, stoking fears that the Eastern European nation will soon invade its neighbor.

The news: Three U.S. officials told Reuters over the weekend that Russia’s expanded its buildup to include blood supplies and other medical materials that are often used to treat wounded military members and casualties.

Why it matters: “Current and former U.S. officials say concrete indicators — like blood supplies — are critical in determining whether Moscow would be prepared to carry out an invasion, if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to do so,” according to NBC News.

State of play: Last week, the United States rejected Russia’s demand to keep Ukraine out of NATO, which was one of the biggest moments in the ongoing crises to date.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he gave Russia “a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin would consider the U.S. response and make a decision on what’s next.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian threat is “dangerous but ambiguous.” He urged calm about a potential invasion.

Next up: U.S. and Russia are set to discuss the Ukraine standoff at a gathering with the U.N. Security Council, according to The New York Times.