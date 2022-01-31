Miss USA 2019 dies at the age of 30

Cheslie Kryst, the winner of the 2019 Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.

According to ABC News, Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family said, per the report.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on ‘Extra.’ But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on,” the statement continued.

Kryst was a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney. She won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year, per NPR.

University of South Carolina praised the former student-athlete, calling her “a woman of many talents.”

Her career in pageants

The pageants marked a greater triumph: For the first time, three Black women were crowned Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

Miss Universe took to Twitter and described Kryst as “one of the brightest, warmest and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss.

According to CNN, her last question in the final Miss USA round, Kryst was asked whether the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have gone too far.

“I don’t think these movements have gone too far,” she said. “What #MeToo and #TimesUp are about are making sure that we foster safe and inclusive workplaces in our country,” she said. “

As an attorney, that’s exactly what I want to hear, and that’s exactly what I want for this country.”

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.