Your BlackBerry phone will stop working today

Blackberry devices will shut down for good. Here’s why

By Herb Scribner
A Blackberry device in New York.
A Blackberry device is on display in New York. In 2006. Your old Blackberry phone won’t work anymore after Tuesday.
Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

Your old Blackberry phone won’t work anymore after Tuesday.

Per CNN, Blackberry will not continue running support for its devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier software beginning Tuesday.

  • Older Blackberry devices not running on Android software won’t use data or send text messages.
  • You also can’t access the internet or make calls — even to emergency contacts like 911.
  • Blackberry said in December 2021 that its devices would stop functioning beginning in January.

Blackberry isn’t a major device anymore. The last operating system launched in 2013, after all, and plenty of people moved onto Android and Apple devices. Blackberry has remained somewhat irrelevant culturally for years.

  • “The wars waged over BlackBerry use — in the movie theater, at the dinner table, during ballet recitals and T-ball games, while crossing the street — foreshadowed the endless tug-of-war for attention and presence that many face in the age of ubiquitous smartphones, social media and Slack,” per The Washington Post.

Top celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez all used the device.

  • Per the New York Post, former President Barack Obama refused to give up his Blackberry after becoming president in 2009.

