 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris address the nation over Jan. 6 Capitol riots

What President Biden and Vice President Harris said about the Jan. 6 riots

By Herb Scribner
President Joe Biden wipes his eyes as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks.
President Joe Biden wipes his eyes as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington.
Drew Angerer, Associated Press

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation Thursday on the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots, where a number of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

  • Biden and Harris addressed the country from the Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill.

Biden’s speech took aim at former President Donald Trump, who might end up being a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

  • Biden also spoke about the importance of democracy and how the Capitol riots challenged American ideals.

Meanwhile, Harris focused on how the Capitol riots impacted members of Congress, saying that the reaction to the protests is a test for the American people.

What President Joe Biden said:

  • One year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy attacked. Simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution, our Constitution faced the gravest of threats,”
  • For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost the election, but he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. They failed.”
  • The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”
  • Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy.”

What Vice President Kamala Harris said:

  • The strength of democracy is that it empowers the people. And the fragility of democracy is this: That if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand.”
  • We cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes and peddling lies and misinformation.”
  • The American spirit is being tested. The answer to whether we will meet that test resides where it has always resided in the country, with you the people.”

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

Man accused of killing Provo police officer in 2019 no longer faces death penalty

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

University of Utah picks ex-public safety commissioner to head up campus security

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Grammys postponed for second year in a row

By Gitanjali Poonia

Is the ‘Build Back Better’ Act dead or just drifting?

By Lois M. Collins

Why new coronavirus stimulus checks could come soon

By Herb Scribner

We can’t give COVID booster shots every six months, Oxford vaccine scientist says

By Herb Scribner