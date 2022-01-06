President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris address the nation over Jan. 6 Capitol riots

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation Thursday on the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots, where a number of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Biden and Harris addressed the country from the Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill.

Biden’s speech took aim at former President Donald Trump, who might end up being a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden also spoke about the importance of democracy and how the Capitol riots challenged American ideals.

Meanwhile, Harris focused on how the Capitol riots impacted members of Congress, saying that the reaction to the protests is a test for the American people.

What President Joe Biden said:

“One year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy attacked. Simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault. The Constitution, our Constitution faced the gravest of threats,”

“For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost the election, but he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. They failed.”

“The way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it.”

“Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy.”

What Vice President Kamala Harris said: