Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 
Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted — how many active volcanoes are left?

How many potentially active volcanoes are in the United States?

By Margaret Darby
Smoke billows from the volcano in the island of Stromboli, Italy.

In this photo taken on Thursday, July 4, 2019, smoke billows from the volcano in the island of Stromboli, Italy.

Salvatore Cavalli, Associated Press

Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted at 4 a.m. Monday morning. Footage caught the dramatic eruption, which sent lava spilling into the ocean.

According to The New York Post, no one was killed during or after the eruption. However, the island’s 600 residents are encouraged to remain inside until the eruption mellows.

Monday’s volcanic event followed a similar eruption on Sunday, in which Stromboli’s crater rim collapsed. As lava flowed into the sea, seismic waves were created, which were registered by the tsunami warning system as “mini tsunamis,” The New York Post reports.

The Italian Island’s Stromboli volcano is one of the last continuously active volcanos. To be considered continuously active, a volcano “indicates at least minimum intermittent eruptive events without a break of 3 months or more,” according to the Smithsonian Institution.

As of Aug. 12, there are 48 volcanoes that are considered continuously active or erupting. In 2021, 74 volcanoes erupted, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

The United States Geological Survey reports that there are 161 potentially active volcanoes in the United States and its territories. Worldwide, there are 1,350 potentially active volcanoes, and about 500 of those volcanoes “have erupted in historical time.”

Volcano hazards within the United States and its territories are monitored and assessed by the United States Geological Survey.

