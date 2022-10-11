Russia-Ukraine updates: Missile strikes continue and leaders discuss the attack

On Monday, Ukraine suffered attacks from Russian missiles which damaged power and infrastructure in Ukraine. The mass air strikes killed 19 people and left 100 wounded, according to The Guardian.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he issued the missile strikes as revenge for the Crimea bridge attack, although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Monday’s missile strikes were condemned by several world leaders, including Estonian Prime Minster Kaja Kallas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and United Nations secretary-general António Guterres.

Here’s what is happening today in the Russia-Ukraine war:

At a glance:

Another wave of missile attacks struck Ukraine on Tuesday, raising the number of wounded and the death toll.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with G7 international leaders.

NATO leader says Russia is failing.

Russia appears to have targeted civilians, which could constitute a war crime.

Russian missiles strike in Ukraine again, Ukraine tries to recover

Russia launched an additional missile attack against Ukraine on Tuesday, after the country endured several strikes on Monday, per CNN. Sirens continue to plague the city, sending citizens to seek shelter once again.

The New York Times reports that Ukraine’s defenses shot down 20 missiles of the 28 that were fired on Tuesday.

Police are documenting the consequences of missiles strike in various districts of #Zaporizhzhia.

🔹On Oct 11 at 6 am, Russian shelled the regional centre, children's educational institution, car dealership and nearby high-rise buildings were destroyed.#russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/uz1tNIcHCr — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) October 11, 2022

Ukraine is still trying to recover from Monday’s damage. Thirty fires burned throughout the country and missiles damaged 35 residential buildings, per CNBC.

We are doing our best to restore what was destroyed by yesterday's missile strikes of the terrorist state. Kyiv’s downtown.

October 10 vs October 11. pic.twitter.com/o4fdA1M96j — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 11, 2022

G7 leaders will increase sanctions on Russia and provide support

The Group of 7 leaders met on Tuesday and gave their unwavering support to Ukraine. The G7 is a group of some of the world’s wealthiest countries, including the United States, Japan, Italy, France, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The leaders vowed to hold Russia responsible and condemned Putin’s annexation of Ukrainian regions. The group will increase economic sanctions on Russia and said it would continue to provide support to Ukraine, according to the BBC.

This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy and G7 Leaders about our unwavering commitment to hold Russia accountable for its war and support Ukraine for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/SzXLWyjjeq — President Biden (@POTUS) October 11, 2022

NATO leader speaks out, says Russia is failing

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, held a conference announcing that NATO would increase its support for Ukraine, according to the BBC. NATO is continually monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces and so far has not seen changes in Russia’s “posture,” Stoltenberg said.

During the meeting, Stoltenberg noted that Putin is “failing,” as Russia sends “horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians” and Ukraine continues to gain back territory.

Russia’s attacks might constitute a war crime

According to The New York Times, the U.N. human rights office said Russia appears to have targeted civilians, which could constitute a war crime. Despite warnings from the U.N. and NATO countries, Russia continued to send missile strikes on Tuesday.