Los Angeles City Council President resigned over racist remarks caught on tape. Here’s what happened

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez came under fire recently for making racist remarks caught on audio.

What happened with the L.A. city council president and racist remarks?

A recording was leaked on Sunday that captured Martinez saying openly racist remarks and using expletives while talking about her colleagues and constituents, which led to council colleagues calling for her resignation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The audio was recorded in October 2021 and surfaced mere weeks before midterm elections “that will decide the next mayor of Los Angeles and several city council seats,” per CNN.

“The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color. My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time,” Martinez said in a statement to CNN, shortly before she resigned.

Some of the statements were referring to her fellow council member Mike Bonin, who is white, as well as his 8-year-old son, who is Black. Bonin was one of the loudest voices calling for her resignation, posting a statement on Twitter about the remarks.

Our family statement about today's ugly and hateful news. — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) October 9, 2022

What happens now with the L.A. city council?

Martinez resigned Monday as the council president, but still retains her council seat. Her fellow council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have also been called on to resign, with some religious and civil leaders claiming the three were “allies and friends,” ABC 7 reported.

Residents of Los Angeles showed up in droves to a city council meeting Tuesday morning, most holding signs calling for resignation, according to The New York Times.

Los Angeles voters could call for a recall on de León and Martinez, who don’t go up for reelection until 2024, but Cedillo was ousted earlier this year and will be replaced once he finishes his term, per ABC 7.

All three have apologized for their involvement.