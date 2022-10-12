King Charles III’s coronation date and details revealed

King Charles III’s coronation is set to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” Buckingham Palace said in a press release.

Further details regarding Charles’ coronation have yet to be revealed.

Charles, 73, became Britain’s new monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last month.

This will be Britain’s first coronation in 70 years — Elizabeth’s coronation was held in 1953. Charles told his biographers that he wants a “slimmed-down” British monarchy, which gives reason to believe his coronation may also be “slimmed-down,” according to The Washington Post.

During his first speech as Britain’s new monarch, Charles honored his mother’s memory and promised to provide similar service to the country.

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” Charles said.

