Ukraine endures another day of missile attacks, 8 detained for Crimea bridge attack

Ukraine continues to suffer from missile attacks from Russia. Air strikes have been harming civilians and infrastructure since Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the strike after the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia, was attacked.

Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, but is internationally recognized by most countries as a region of Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

The Russian president blamed the bridge attack on Ukraine, calling it an “act of terrorism.” The attacks have killed more than 20 civilians, according to The New York Times, and have destroyed playgrounds and damaged power systems and other infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said Russia had appeared to be targeting civilians, and G7 world leaders vowed to increase sanctions on Russia and provide support for Ukraine.

Here’s what’s happening now.

At a glance:

Missile strikes continue — seven killed in a market from a Russian strike.

Eight people detained by Russia for the Crimea Bridge attack.

NATO members meet in Brussels and supply more air defenses.

Pope Francis speaks out against the bombings.

Bodies are exhumed from a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine.

Locals receive food and everyday necessities given by Ukrainian volunteers in Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Residents in Izium have been living with no gas, electricity or running water supply since the beginning of September. Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Missile attacks continue in Ukraine, more people killed

Missile strikes continue in Ukraine for the third day. The continued attacks have prevented repairs of previous damage to water and energy systems, according to CNBC.

CNN reports that at least seven people have been killed in a Russian strike to a central market in Avdiivka. Eight people were injured.

“There is no military logic in such a shelling — only an unbridled desire to kill as many of our people as possible and intimidate others,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said, per The Guardian.

According to the Twitter page for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the strikes on Wednesday damaged apartment buildings, homes, businesses and schools.

A 6-year-old girl, wounded during shelling by russian troops in Nikopol on the night of October 12, had to have both of her legs amputated.

More than 30 apartment buildings and private houses, gas and power lines, 2 business facilities, 2 kindergartens, and a school were damaged pic.twitter.com/q4Lmu0Ma8i — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 12, 2022

Eight detained by Russian authorities for the Crimea bridge attack

According to The New York Times, Russian authorities announced Wednesday that they have arrested eight people who are connected to the Crimea bridge bombing. Five of the arrested are citizens of Russia and the other three are citizens of Ukraine and Armenia.

Russia claims the attack was planned by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, per CNN. A Ukrainian official said that this investigation into the attack is “nonsense” and those investigating are “fake structures that serve the Putin regime,” according to The Guardian.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but has been accused of perpetrating the attack by Putin.

NATO members meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine defense systems

A meeting in Brussels was held on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine and providing air defense systems to the country. According to CNN, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, announced on Tuesday a need for an increased supply of air defense systems.

Reuters reports that allies of Ukraine will deliver new defenses. Germany supplied four IRIS-T air defense systems that have reached Ukraine.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the 🇺🇸 & more than 50 other countries continue to work with Ukraine to provide the 🇺🇦 Army with key capabilities. This is the sixth meeting of the UDCG since the international group was formed in April. https://t.co/dSHnHtOVnv — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) October 12, 2022

Pope Francis speaks out against the bombings

The Pope spoke out Wednesday against the attacks on Ukraine. The pope called the strikes “relentless bombings,” according to Reuters. He voiced his support and sympathy for the Ukrainian people.

I carry within me the sorrow of the Ukrainian people and present them in prayer to the Lord through the intercession of the Holy Mother of God. May the Spirit transform the hearts of those who hold the outcome of the war in their hands, that the hurricane of violence might cease. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 12, 2022

Bodies are exhumed from a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine

50 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were found in a second burial site in Lyman, which was liberated by Ukraine in September, according to The Associated Press.

Reuters reports that preliminary results of the bodies found the cause of death was from “explosive and projectile injuries, bullet injuries.”