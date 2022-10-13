Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation

Parkland shooter receives life sentence on all counts

A Florida jury read the verdict on Thursday. Nikolas Cruz will receive life in prison without possibility of parole

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Parkland shooter receives life sentence on all counts
Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg, families of the victims, embrace in the courtroom.

Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg, families of the victims, embrace in the courtroom while waiting for an expected verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Amy Beth Bennett, South Florida Sun Sentinel via Associated Press

A Florida jury on Thursday reached a verdict for Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to killing 17 people, 14 children and three adults at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

USA Today reported that the verdict was decided at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The jury consisted of seven men and five women who deliberated for a little over a day on whether the Parkland shooter would receive the death penalty.

According to The Associated Press, the Parkland shooting is the deadliest mass shooting to ever be tried in the United States.

In the state of Florida, a death sentence has to be agreed upon unanimously by the jury. According to Death Penalty Information Center, Florida previously had nonunanimous jury recommendations for the death sentence. The Florida Department of Corrections indicated that the last time someone on death row was executed was in 2019.

The New York Times gave live updates on the verdict for the case.

  • On the counts for murder of Luke Hoyer, Martin Duque, Gina Montalto, Alexander Schachter, Alaina Petty, Alyssa Alhadeff, Nicholas Dworet, Helena Ramsay, Christopher Hixon, Carmen Schentrup, Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, Meadow Pollack, Cara Loughran, Joaquin Oliver, Jamie Guttenberg and Peter Wang, the Florida jury recommended a life sentence without parole.
  • This means that Cruz was sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole on all 17 counts of first-degree murder.
Next Up In U.S. and world
New Biden program grants legal pathway to U.S. for thousands of Venezuelan migrants
Disneyland ticket prices rise again. Will people keep buying?
Here’s why people are upset about the new Starbucks-Delta rewards program
Social Security benefits get big bump from inflation
Inflation pushes prices up again this month. It’s taxing not just budgets, but minds
Watch live: Jan. 6 hearing livestream