Top states for UFO fans

In May, the Pentagon announced an initiative to better understand “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or what we know as UFOs.

In a conference before the House of Representatives intelligence subcommittee, two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials acknowledged 140 official cases of UFO sightings since 2014, stating that the Pentagon is committed to further investigating the origin of such unexplained objects, and to assessing their threat — if any — to our country’s national security, according to Reuters.

“UAPs are unexplained, it’s true. But they are real,” said Andre Carson, the subcommittee chairman.

“We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, and because UAP pose potential flight safety and general security risks, we are committed to a focused effort to determine their origins,” said Ronald Moultrie, one of the U.S. intelligence officials.

Which states are the best for UFO fans?

Knowing that the U.S. government has acknowledged the validity of UFOs and is investigating their existence, where are the best places for Americans who want to know more about the mysterious objects?

To answer this question, Lawn Love ranked each state — including Washington, D.C. — from best to worst for UFO fans in their “2022’s Best States for UFO Fans” report. The report compiled factors in each state, such as UFO sightings, a UFO-supportive community, the potential for sightings, and UFO/alien-related entertainment.

Rankings:

Using data from Lawnlove’s “2022’s Best States for UFO Fans” report, here are the states where curious minds could potentially have the most fun looking for UFOs.

