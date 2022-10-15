Biden administration approves $725 million in military assistance for Ukraine

The Biden administration approved an additional $725 million in security aid for Ukraine on Friday. The decision marked the 23rd time the administration has sent aid to the country since August 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Key quote: “We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” said Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a statement. “The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.”

What’s in the aid package? The Department of Defense states that the aid package includes up to $725 million worth of equipment and weaponry, including:



“Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

23,000 155mm artillery rounds

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds

5,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine Systems

5,000 anti-tank weapons

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles

More than 200 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles

Small arms and more than 2,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition

Medical supplies”

More details: The new round of aid comes days after Ukraine suffered a series of missile attacks and air strikes from Russia. The attacks resulted in the fall of a Crimean bridge and the death of several people, as the Deseret News previously reported.

