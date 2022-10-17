Kamikaze drones attack Ukraine, killing at least 8 civilians

Ukraine suffered deadly strikes from a Russian drone attack on Monday, damaging buildings and killing civilians.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tweeted that Ukrainian forces shot down 37 drones and three missiles launched by Russia on Monday, 28 of which were headed towards Kyiv, according to CNBC.

Although Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down the majority of the drones, the remaining drones killed at least four people in Kyiv, per The Guardian. The four were killed in an attack on a residential building, and among those killed was a pregnant woman.

The New York Times reports that 18 were wounded during the drone attacks, and at least four more were killed in Sumy, bringing the total death count to eight from the “kamikaze drones.”

The drones were made in Iran and designed to detonate at their target, giving them the name of “suicide drones,” according to Reuters. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia. U.S. officials report the first delivery of these weapons happened in August.

Kyiv after today's drone attack by russia.@ZelenskyyUa

"The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory".

📷 @HromadskeUA pic.twitter.com/whK5ycv6K9 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 17, 2022

Russia has continually denied targeting civilians, but a foreign correspondent for CBS News said that one of the attacked neighborhoods is filled with apartments, schools and restaurants, all heavily trafficked by innocent civilians.

The drones also damaged critical infrastructure and electricity in several towns.

“Enemies can attack our cities, but they won’t break us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after the drone strikes, according to USA Today.