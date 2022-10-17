Facebook Twitter
Kamikaze drones attack Ukraine, killing at least 8 civilians

Dozens of drones attacked Ukraine on Monday

By Kelsey Nield
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.

Roman Hrytsyna, Associated Press

Ukraine suffered deadly strikes from a Russian drone attack on Monday, damaging buildings and killing civilians.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tweeted that Ukrainian forces shot down 37 drones and three missiles launched by Russia on Monday, 28 of which were headed towards Kyiv, according to CNBC.

Although Ukrainian forces were able to shoot down the majority of the drones, the remaining drones killed at least four people in Kyiv, per The Guardian. The four were killed in an attack on a residential building, and among those killed was a pregnant woman.

The New York Times reports that 18 were wounded during the drone attacks, and at least four more were killed in Sumy, bringing the total death count to eight from the “kamikaze drones.”

The drones were made in Iran and designed to detonate at their target, giving them the name of “suicide drones,” according to Reuters. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia. U.S. officials report the first delivery of these weapons happened in August.

Russia has continually denied targeting civilians, but a foreign correspondent for CBS News said that one of the attacked neighborhoods is filled with apartments, schools and restaurants, all heavily trafficked by innocent civilians.

The drones also damaged critical infrastructure and electricity in several towns.

“Enemies can attack our cities, but they won’t break us,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after the drone strikes, according to USA Today.

