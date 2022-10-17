Toys R Us returns inside Macy’s stores, complete with a week of free toys

Toys R Us announced an in-store revival of small toy stores located inside all U.S. Macy’s locations beginning on Saturday, Oct. 15. The grand reopening has been ushered in with nine days of activities and free toy giveaways that will last until Sunday.

The news: Furthering their partnership with WHP Global, the toy store announced in July that they would be opening a series of stores within Macy’s locations.



Stores began opening in July, with a complete rollout of all U.S. locations by Oct. 15.

Details: The shops range from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet, containing photo-ops and hands-on demonstrations where customers can interact with toys, according to Axios.



As of Oct. 15, the only states with no Toys R Us stores are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska and Wyoming.

A full list of locations can be found here.

Looking back: This mass reopening follows the nationwide closure of all brick-and-mortar Toys R Us stores in 2018.



In 2021, the company was purchased by WHP Global, a brand management company.

Macy’s has had an online Toys R Us storefront since August 2021 but has recently brought the partnership to life in-store.

Free toys: To celebrate the reopening, Toys R Us offers nine days of activities and freebies for kids to take home. Although the giveaways have already begun, there’s still a week left for free toys, no purchase required.

