This Iranian athlete competed without a hijab. Now people are worried about her safety

An Iranian athlete competed without a hijab during a climbing competition in South Korea on Sunday, and now her future — and safety — are uncertain.

The controversy over Elnaz Rekabi not wearing the mandatory head covering comes amid ongoing protests in Iran after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in police custody after allegedly breaking hijab rules, according to the Deseret News.

In a historic move, Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi who represented Iran at the Asian Climbing Competitions finals in Seoul, competed without hijab, disobeying the Islamic Republic's restrictions for female athletes. pic.twitter.com/KvxE5NoQLi — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 16, 2022

Now people are worried for Rekabi’s safety after she left South Korea on Tuesday, a day earlier than her scheduled departure, The Washington Post reported.

Rekabi’s friends were unable to contact her as her phone and passport were allegedly confiscated from her, a source told BBC Persia.

Afterwards, an apology for not wearing the mandatory head covering was posted to her Instagram, stating that the covering “inadvertently faced a problem” when she had to compete earlier than scheduled.

It is unclear, however, if she posted the apology herself, according to The Associated Press.

Though she departed South Korea for Iran Tuesday morning, Rekabi has yet to be seen or heard from, except for her Instagram post.

The Iranian Embassy in Seoul has denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation,” about Rekabi’s departure, Al Jazeera reported.