Ukraine forced to schedule blackouts after devastating Russian attacks

Days of attacks have caused Ukraine to lose about 40% of its power-generating capacity, forcing the country to issue nationwide scheduled blackouts. Oleksandr Kharchenko, Ukraine’s energy minister, said that infrastructure and generating capacities have been seriously damaged from several Russian missile and drone attacks, according to CNN.

The New York Times reports the past 10 days have seen more Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system than the last eight months of the war. However, that isn’t stopping Ukraine from persevering.

Ukrainians have been ordered by the government to conserve energy from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and to minimize electricity use. They have also been encouraged to make sure their phones are charged, as well as power banks, and to keep warm socks, flashlights and blankets available, per USA Today.

The country is also reducing the use of tram limes and utilizing buses instead. Street lighting will also be limited in cities.

This is why Ukraine will win this war. I thank all fellow Ukrainians for saving power at their homes today https://t.co/fg0UYD477v — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2022

Russia’s air strikes have destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s power stations, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced concern that as winter approaches and the weather gets colder, Russia will target energy facilities, according to The Guardian.

The attack on power infrastructure is a common tactic used by Russian forces. “Russian terrorists will try to use the cold as their weapon,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, per Reuters.

Shmyhal said that these attacks will not force Ukraine to surrender. Ukrainian citizens are preparing for winter months, as Russian attacks on power infrastructure look to be imminent.

Citizens are gathering firewood, and some have been warned to evacuate, since gas and water in some regions won’t likely be able to be restored before winter sets in, PBS NewsHour reports.

