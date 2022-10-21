Facebook Twitter
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned — what happens now?

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in the U.K.’s history. What’s next?

By Kelsey Nield
Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses members of the media in Downing Street in London on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press

After 44 days in office, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down from her role on Thursday. Her six weeks of service make her the shortest-serving prime minister in U.K. history.

Truss revealed in her speech that she felt she was no longer fit to lead after a failed budget hurt financial markets and caused her Conservative Party to rebel, according to CNBC.

The United Kingdom is now left to find a new leader.

Now that Truss has resigned, what happens next?

Now, the race for a replacement begins.

The prime minster of the U.K. is the leader of the majority party in Parliament, so only Conservative Party candidates are eligible to run in the race, per CBS News.

Conservative Party candidates who want to be the next prime minister need to gather the support of 100 Conservative Parliament members before Monday afternoon in order to run.

Up to three candidates can go forward in the race. If there are three candidates, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated. Then, the final two will be voted on by the 170,000 “dues-paying” members of the Conservative Party online, according to The Washington Post.

Graham Brady, a Conservative politician who will oversee the leadership shuffle, said he hopes the process will be concluded by Oct. 28, per CNBC. However, the result could come sooner.

If only one candidate is able to get 100 nominations by Monday, that candidate will be the next prime minister and no additional voting will be necessary.

