Missing Princeton student has been found dead — what happened?

A 20-year-old Princeton University student, Misrach Ewunetie, was reported missing over the weekend. According to USA Today, Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14 as she headed back to her dormitory. The university launched a search to look for her, and on Thursday at 1 p.m., an employee found her body behind the tennis courts.

CNN reported that the Middlesex County medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Mercer County released a statement saying that there were “no signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.” Ewunetie’s family said that authorities were not communicative with them and they are desperate for information.

It’s not yet known how Ewunetie died. Universe Ewunetie, Misrach Ewunetie’s brother, told ABC News that the last time her phone pinged to a cell tower was 6 a.m. on Sunday. He said that by Sunday, text messages weren’t delivered and when she was called, her phone went straight to voicemail.

Princeton University released a statement about her death: “Since Misrach was reported missing on Sunday, the Department of Public Safety has been working closely with local and state law enforcement and does not believe there is any related threat to campus or the surrounding area.

“Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his condolences on Twitter.