Why climate activists threw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting

Two climate activists threw mashed potatoes at a painting by Claude Monet at a museum in Germany on Sunday.

The two protestors can be seen on video throwing mashed potatoes at Monet’s “Les Meules” (Haystacks) at the Museum Barberini in Germany, The Guardian reported. The protestors then glued themselves to the wall by the paintings.

The protest was led by the Letzte Generation (Last Generation), a German group working to fight climate change and end fossil fuels.

“People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying,” one of the protestors said in a video posted by Letzte Generation on Twitter.

“We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” the protestor continued. “You know what I’m afraid of? I’m afraid because science tells us that we won’t be able to feed our families in 2050. Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food,”

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience.



If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all:



Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022

Letzte Generation released a statement claiming that the painting was not harmed.

“The painting was not damaged in the action. Quite in contrast to the immeasurable suffering that floods, storms and droughts are already bringing upon us today as harbingers of the impending catastrophe,” the statement reads.

The protest comes just nine days after two climate activists threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery, as the Deseret News reported.

Earlier this year, in a similar protest, an environmental activist smeared cake on the glass protecting the Mona Lisa.

