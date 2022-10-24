Russia accused Ukraine of planning to bomb itself and blame it on Russia. Here’s what officials said

On Sunday, Russian authorities claimed Ukraine is planning to detonate a low-yield nuclear bomb on its own territory and blame it on Russia. Leaders in the U.S. and Ukraine have rejected Russia’s claims of Ukraine preparing to use a “dirty bomb,” according to The Guardian.

What did officials say about Russia’s claims that Ukraine is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’?

Russian authorities have presented no evidence for their claims and are criticizing Ukraine for escalating the war, per USA Today. Diplomats from France, the U.K. and the United States issued a joint statement in response to the Kremlin's allegations.

The statement said that the defense ministers from each of the three countries spoke to Russia’s Defense Minister, Sergei Shoygu, upon his request. The ministers reiterated their support of Ukraine.

“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory. The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the joint statement said.

Are Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ accusations a plan to escalate the war?

Russia’s claims have raised fears that this is a part of Putin’s plan to escalate the war further.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, also rejected Russia’s claims and added that “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke out about his belief that Russia’s accusations mean “Russia has already prepared all this.”

Russian lies about Ukraine allegedly planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ are as absurd as they are dangerous. Firstly, Ukraine is a committed NPT member: we neither have any ‘dirty bombs’, nor plan to acquire any. Secondly, Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 23, 2022

NBC News reported the claims have caused fear of escalation, as Russia has begun to retreat in southern Ukraine and faces “humiliating military setbacks.” However, analysts believe that the accusations were a desperate attempt to frighten the West.

According to CNN, the U.S. is continuing to monitor Russia due to suspicions of a plan to explode a major dam near Kherson after Russia ordered citizens in the area to evacuate.