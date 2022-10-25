Dove, TRESemmé and other Unilever dry shampoos recalled due to high levels of benzene

Unilever announced a voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo products “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene,” according to a news release.

The recall includes products by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TRESemmé and other brands produced before Oct. 21.

What is benzene? How dangerous is it?

Exposure to the chemical “by inhalation, orally, and through the skin” can result in cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of bone marrow, and blood disorders.

“Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” the company said, adding, “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.”

Upon investigation, the company “identified the propellant as the source” and have since worked with the supplier to remedy the issue, per the release.

These products were sold all through the U.S.

What should consumers do?

Unilever recommends stopping the use of affected dry shampoo products. Consumers can visit UnileverRecall.com to find out more about the reimbursement process. Meanwhile, any adverse reactions should be reported to the Food and Drug Administration’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

What are the products being recalled?

According to KTLA, here are some of the products being recalled:



Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness.

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist.

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher.

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing.

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo.

Consumers can check the full list here.

P&G’s big recall last year

In December 2021, Procter & Gamble, or P&G, recalled 30 products that contained benzene.

The product brands include Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Aussie, as I previously reported. The company also urged consumers to throw out the products as it issued full refunds.