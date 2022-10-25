USPS announces new stamp featuring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The U.S. Postal Service announced on Monday that it will honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg with a stamp. The new stamp collection is set to release at the start of the new year.

Ginsberg, who the USPS recognized as “an icon of American culture,” served as the 107th Supreme Court justice for almost three decades.

“Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the USPS wrote in its announcement.

The stamp design features an oil painting based on a photo of Ginsberg. She is in her black robes and trademark intricate white collar.

This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The U.S. Postal Service is honoring her as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year, seen in this rendering released by the agency on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. U.S. Postal Service via Associated Press

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1933. She passed away in 2020 from complications in metastatic pancreas cancer.

Ginsberg, nicknamed RBG by her fans, studied law at Harvard and Columbia. While at Harvard, Ginsberg was one of only nine women in a class of 500 students. She graduated at the top of her class.

She was the first women to earn tenure as a professor at Columbia Law School and she founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, NPR reported.

Related Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

In 1993, Ginsberg was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton, becoming the second women ever nominated to the Supreme Court. She was known as an advocate for women’s rights and gender equality. Ginsberg fought for equality until the day she died.

Some of the other USPS “forever” stamps in the 2023 collection are endangered animal species, Chief Standing Bear, Toni Morrison and waterfalls.

First-class stamps, like these, currently cost 60 cents. However, the price will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.