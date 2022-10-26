Nuclear drills and ‘dirty bomb’ claims raise concerns about Russian escalation

Earlier this month, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and Iranian-made drones. The strikes destroyed infrastructure and caused Ukraine to lose 40% of its power-generating capacity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also declared martial law in Ukraine, allowing authorities to impose strict restrictions and giving them more power. On Monday, Russia made claims that Ukraine was planning to use a “dirty bomb” and blame it on Russia, according to the Deseret News.

Here’s what is going on now in the Russia-Ukraine war.

At a glance

Putin continues to claim Ukraine will use a dirty bomb, raising concerns that the accusation is a pretext for a Russian attack.

Russia holds nuclear weapon drills.

Ukraine undergoes more attacks from Russia throughout the country.

One thousand bodies were exhumed in Ukrainian territories liberated from Russian forces.

Putin warns about a Ukrainian ‘dirty bomb’ while overseeing nuclear drills

According to The New York Times, Putin has reiterated, with no substantial evidence, that Ukraine is planning to use a bomb on its own territory and place the blame on Russia. The repeated warning has raised concerns that the accusation is a pretext for a Russian attack.

Amid the accusations, Putin oversaw drills by nuclear forces on Wednesday. Russia launched ballistic and cruise missiles into the Far East and Arctic, per the BBC. The U.S. was notified of these drills and told they were routine exercises.

However, the drills — combined with the “dirty bomb” claims — raise concerns that Moscow will escalate the war and use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Reuters reports President Joe Biden warned Russia against using a nuclear attack on Tuesday, saying a move like that would be a “serious mistake.”

40 Ukrainian villages suffer rocket launches and air strikes

Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukraine in the past day. According to The Associated Press, Russia launched five rockets, 30 air strikes and about 100 multiple-launch rocket system attacks on Ukraine.

The attacks targeted over 40 villages, sending people into shelters and killing two civilians, The Associated Press reports.

1,000 bodies were exhumed in Ukraine territories liberated from Russian forces

Ukraine liberated regions from Russia and has exhumed about 1,000 bodies, according to The Guardian.

The bodies included those of civilians, children and military personnel, per the Kyiv Independent. The bodies were exhumed from mass grave sites and also trenches.