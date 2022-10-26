A second woman accuses Herschel Walker of pressuring her to get an abortion

A second woman has come forward and accused Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her to get an abortion.

“I was confused, uncertain and scared,” the woman said at a press conference scheduled by attorney Gloria Allred on Wednesday, per The Guardian. She didn’t reveal her face or her name.

Second woman accused Walker of forcing her to get abortion

The woman said that she was involved with Walker for six years during his NFL career days, according to Intelligencer. She found out she was pregnant in 1993 and said that she was pushed to get an abortion.

She said that in the end, she didn’t get the procedure. She said that Walker was upset with her but made plans to drive her to the clinic again.

“Most significantly, and the reason I am here today, is because he has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances, when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paid for it,” the woman said, per The Guardian.

“I don’t believe Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator and that is the reason I am speaking up and providing proof,” she added.

This isn’t the first accusation

Earlier this month, an unidentified woman told The Daily Beast that Walker convinced her to get an abortion after she became pregnant in 2009. She also produced a $575 receipt as proof.

Walker, who is going up against Georgia’s incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, has denied both claims.

“Now the Democrats are doing and saying anything they can to win this seat,” Walker said during an appearance Wednesday, per Axios. “But I want them to know they don’t know Hershel Walker. ... I told them when I got in this race, I’m gonna win. They now see that I am gonna win.”

What do the polls for the Walker-Warnock race say?

As Madison Selcho reported for the Deseret News, the race in Georgia could be a tipping point for whether Democrats or Republicans will rule over the chambers.

For now, Warnock remains in the lead with a 51% rating compared to Walker's 43%, according to a new poll by Monmouth University.