ISIS terrorists kill 15 at a Muslim shrine in Iran

Fifteen people were killed and 40 injured in a terrorist attack on Wednesday in the city of Shiraz, located in southern Iran, per CNN. The attack happened at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum, a Shiite Muslim shrine.

Among those killed in the attack were two children.

The BBC reported three assailants are suspected to have fired shots at people in the shrine, and two were arrested by the police. One of the suspected attackers is still on the run.

The terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Reuters. The group released a statement saying one of its members was responsible for targeting the “groups of Sunni refusal infidels” at the shrine with a machine gun.

Terrorist attackers targeted servants, guards and the congregation at the shrine, CNN reported. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud screams in the shrine during a call for prayer and seeing the attacker fire several rounds of ammunition at the people inside.

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the targeted attack on the religious site “especially heinous,” per the BBC.

The Wednesday attack came as protests continue to take place in Iran for the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the country for wearing her hijab “improperly,” according to Al Jazeera.

Amini died three days later in police custody 40 days ago on Wednesday, and thousands have gathered at her grave to protest her detainment and the government. NBC News reported that large protests have erupted across Iranian cities, including the capital.