2022 Arizona governorship: Kari Lake builds huge lead over Katie Hobbs, poll finds

Arizona’s governorship race has been neck and neck between Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her opponent Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and the Democratic candidate.

But a recent Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll found that Lake has a big lead over Hobbs in the ratings by 11 percentage points, while only 2% of voters remained undecided.

The poll also found that Lake was much more popular “among older adults and Hispanics” out of the 550 voters quizzed over the phone and via text. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

With less than two weeks before the November midterms, this is one of the few polls that reveals a lead. A FiveThirtyEight analysis found the Republican candidate was ahead by 2.8 percentage points.

Katie Hobbs was robbed

Hobbs has refused to debate Lake, who is a Donald Trump-backed candidate and claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“I’m not interested in being a part of Kari Lake’s spectacle or shouting match, and I’m going to talk directly to the voters,” Hobbs has previously said, per The Associated Press.

This week, Hobbs’s campaign office was broken into. An arrest was made but Hobbs quickly blamed Lake and her campaign for the situation.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit,” Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont said, per The Washington Post.

“The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation,” she added.

Lake called the claims “absolutely absurd” during an appearance on CNN.

“And are you guys buying that? Are you really buying that? Because this sounds like a Jussie Smollett part two,” she added.

Earlier this month, Lake was asked whether she would accept the election result if she lost.

Her only response was this: “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result.”

