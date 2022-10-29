Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks

It’s almost time to turn back the clocks.

When does daylight saving time 2022 end?

The end of daylight saving time is coming soon. The seasonal time change occurs Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m., according to almanac.com.

“The return of standard time means the sun will rise a little earlier, and that it’ll be dark by the time most people get out of work for the day,” the Deseret News previously reported.

How does Utah feel about daylight saving time?

A recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll revealed that “fewer than one quarter of Utahns support the current system of changing clocks by an hour every spring and fall, with 71% of respondents saying they support adopting a permanent time year-round,” the Deseret News reported earlier this year.

For the poll, 41% of respondents said they preferred year-round daylight saving time while 30% favored year-round standard time.

Utah lawmakers have pushed for an end to changing clocks. In 2020, then-Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in Utah — but only with approval from Congress and if there was similar legislation in at least four other Western states, the Deseret News reported.

Last year, Republican Rep. Chris Stewart introduced legislation to allow states to make daylight saving time permanent.

Will the U.S. make daylight saving time permanent?

Earlier this year, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, the Deseret News reported.

“We all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the bill’s sponsor, said in March of this year, per the Deseret News.

“If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Rubio continued. “Why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me.”

The bill has since “hit a brick wall in the House,” The Hill reported.

“The main impediments dimming the legislation’s chances of passing appear to be fundamental disagreements over its language and a general consensus that other matter take precedence as the House grapples with high inflation, gun massacres and fending off judicial threats on issues such as abortion and marriage equality,” according to The Hill,