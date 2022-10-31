Paul Pelosi’s attacker charged on Monday. Here’s the latest update

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home.

The assailant, identified by the police as David DePape, was reportedly looking for Speaker Pelosi when he entered the house. The Deseret News reported that DePape had asked a couple times where Nancy Pelosi was before he allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer. On Monday, DePape was charged.

According to CNBC News, the 42-year-old Californian man was “charged with the federal crimes of attempted kidnapping of a federal official, and assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official.” DePape had come to the house with zip ties, ropes, tape and at least one hammer, according to investigative reports.

The complaint filed against DePape read, “DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

The Department of Justice released a statement about the incident, which said that officers had observed a broken door at the Pelosi residence. The door led to the back porch. Paul Pelosi told officials that DePape entered his residence while he was sleeping. Officers came on the scene after Pelosi called 911 and entered while Pelosi and DePape were struggling with a hammer. DePape allegedly hit Pelosi in the head with the hammer.

At the time of the attack, Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C.

CBS News reported that this might not have been the only attack that DePape planned. Investigators located a list of potential targets — although investigators didn’t call it a “hit list,” according to CBS, they believe that DePape had other attacks planned.

The New York Times and the Deseret News reported that DePape’s social media presence allegedly contains conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as antisemitic rhetoric and malicious videos and photographs.

DePape will likely be arraigned on Tuesday.

