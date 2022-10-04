Trump sues CNN for $475 million, claiming defamation

The presidential election is still two years away, but candidates like former President Donald Trump are already laying the groundwork — starting with a lawsuit against CNN, seeking $475 million in punitive damages.

The suit, in a 29-page court filing, opens by acknowledging that Trump “has been a long-time critic” of the news source. However, it said that this was not because of bad reporting but because CNN creates “fake news.”

The lawsuit alleges that CNN only highlighted negative information about Trump while ignoring the positive, using their influence as a “trusted” news source to defame Trump in the minds of readers and viewers to defeat him politically.

The lawsuit claimed that the news source labeled the former president as a “racist,” “Russian lackey” and “insurrectionist.” In several instances, including during a special report hosted by Fareed Zakaria, Trump allegedly was compared to Hitler.

It also states that CNN refused to make corrections or retract information. The company has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Trump hasn’t officially said whether he would seek reelection in 2024, but he has dropped many hints.

Per Reuters, expect more lawsuits from Trump, directed at major media companies, in the coming weeks.

This news comes as his racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, ABC, former FBI Director James Comey and others was tossed by a federal judge in Florida, according to NBC News.