Here are the winners of the Nobel Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has begun awarding the 2022 Nobel Prizes. Throughout October, the committee awards a total of six prizes from categories of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace and economic sciences.

According to The New York Times, winners of the Nobel Prize will be awarded medals and diplomas during a ceremony in December in Stockholm.

Here are the 2022 prizes that have been awarded so far:

Nobel Prize in physics

This prize was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work in “pioneering quantum information,” according to the Nobel Prize site.

Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine

The awardee for this prize was Svante Pääbo and his research with “genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.”

The prize was awarded Monday, and according to NPR, Pääbo has paved the way in comparing the genome of modern humans to Neanderthals and Denisovans. His research showed the mixing of genes between species.

Nobel Prize in chemistry

The chemistry Nobel Prize was awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless, according to the Nobel Prize site. These scientists discovered molecule reactions that “snap together” to make compounds, per Reuters.

Schedule for awards

The remaining three awards will be given out in the next week. Here is the schedule:



Thursday, Oct 6: Nobel Prize in literature.

Friday, Oct 7: Nobel Peace Prize.

Monday, Oct 10: Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

How does someone get a Nobel Prize?

Winners of a Nobel Prize are first nominated by someone eligible — a person can’t nominate themselves. Eligible nominators are invited and fulfill the committee’s criteria, according to the Nobel Prize site.

After they are nominated, the winners are chosen by a majority vote from the Nobel committee.

What do Nobel Prize winners receive?

Nobel Prize winners receive a medal, diploma and a monetary reward. The amount depends on how much the Nobel committee has, but according to the Times, this year’s awardees will receive about $900,000.

When did the Nobel Prize start?

The Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901. The award began after the death of Swedish businessman Alfred Nobel in 1896.

Nobel left behind a large fortune and in his will, he declared his money would be used to be distributed as prizes that “conferred the greatest benefit on mankind.”