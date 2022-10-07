Goodwill goes online — but people are not happy about it

Thrifters can now enjoy looking for used clothes from the comfort of their home. Goodwill launched an online store on Tuesday, making over 100,000 donated items available for purchase, per The Associated Press.

What is available on Goodwill’s online site?

Goodwill’s new online site, GoodwillFinds, offers purchases for clothes, accessories, shoes, accessories, electronics, home, books, music, toys, crafts, travel items, instruments and movies.

Why did Goodwill start an online store?

The nonprofit has been around for 120 years and the site will be able to expand the mission of Goodwill. The mission of Goodwill Industries is to strengthen communities, eliminate opportunity barriers, and to help communities reach potential through work and learning.

According to the GoodwillFinds press release, the proceeds from purchases will go back to the region the item was donated from to help the service programs in the community.

The new site project is headed by the former CEO of Modcloth Matthew Kaness, per USA Today.

“Our new social enterprise makes it easier for the conscious consumer to shop sustainably online while heightening the thrifting experience they’ve come to love at Goodwill,” Kaness said. “Good for the consumer, good for local communities, good for society and the planet.”

However, not everyone is optimistic about the nonprofit’s new online site.

How are people reacting to the new Goodwill online site?

Goodwill’s site is receiving criticism online for it its unexpectedly high prices. In store, Goodwill’s prices range from $0.99 to $9.99 but online, the prices don’t reflect the same range.

Screenshot of women’s clothing on GoodwillFinds.

The site is a collection of brandnames that have higher prices than those found in a Goodwill store. GoodwillFinds is receiving criticism from shoppers on Twitter for using their donations to get more money online than in they would in stores.

The new Goodwill finds online shopping is a scam! Do not fall for it. They take name brands out of the stores and sell them for way more than they could get in the stores.

I have to say I’m pretty disappointed In Goodwill right now #goodwillfinds #goodwill pic.twitter.com/PbYtTjYvV4 — Blair (@Blurrsy) October 5, 2022

Goodwill disgusts me with their new online site - I’m sorry but WHY are we curating the items so much that everything is now online for a 200% markup? I’m sorry but no one should have to pay $15 + shipping for a shirt they could’ve gotten for $5 had the store just stayed a store — Monica Anderson (@_mlanderson14) October 5, 2022