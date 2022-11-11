Tunnel possibly connected to Cleopatra’s tomb discovered in Egypt

In a temple dedicated to the god Osiris, archaeologists recently unearthed a 4,300-foot tunnel that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said was a “geometric miracle.”

The tunnel is underneath the Taposiris Magna Temple, which is near the city of Alexandria, Egypt, according to Smithsonian Magazine. As part of this tunnel is underwater, archaeologists believe that it’s potentially the result of “several earthquakes that struck the region between 320 and 1303 C.E.”

The temple is dedicated to the god Osiris, who played a major role in Egyptian religion, especially in the ancient civilization’s robust philosophy and culture around the afterlife.

According to Britannica, “Osiris played a double role: he was both a god of fertility and the embodiment of the dead and resurrected king. This dual role was combined with the Egyptian concept of divine kingship: the king at death became Osiris, though the living king was identified with Horus, a god of the sky.”

CNN reported that this excavation revealed a religious center with multiple sanctuaries along with more than 1,500 artifacts. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist at the University of Santo Domingo, believes that this tunnel might be the pathway to Cleopatra’s tomb.

While archaeologists have not yet found whether or not that’s true, she told CNN that they found “a huge collection of coins portraying Alexander the Great, Queen Cleopatra and the Ptolemies.” Martinez has been looking for Cleopatra’s tomb for more than a decade. It’s still unclear where the tomb is located.

