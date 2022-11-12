Why is the Norwegian princess leaving the royal family?

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has decided to leave behind her royal duties in order to focus on an alternative medicine business with her fiancé, Durek Verrett.

The royal family released a statement, saying that “the princess ... is relinquishing the role as royal patron ... and will not be representing the royal house at the present time,” per The Guardian. Despite stepping down from the role, the palace clarified that “in accordance with the king’s wishes, the princess will keep her title.”

What backlash are the princess and her fiance experiencing?

The Guardian reported that in September a poll found 17% of Norwegians have a lower opinion of the Norwegian royal family, and most participants said Martha Louise and her fiancé were the main reason.

Euronews reported that Verrett calls himself a “6th Generation Shaman,” and he has been criticized by some in the public as a con man or conspiracy theorist for his medicine practices, which focus on alternative forms of healing.

Some of the criticism of Verrett is due to a medallion that he sells on his website, labeled a “Spirit Optimizer,” which he attributed as his source of healing from COVID-19, according to SBS News.

Although the princess will keep her title, she has informed the organizations that she served as a patron that she will no longer be assuming that role and will no longer be working with them, according to The Associated Press.

The 51-year-old princess said in a statement given by the palace that in order to separate the business from her role in the royal family, she and her fiance will not be discussing the royal family in any social media channels, media productions or commercial activities.

“This is intended to draw a dividing line that more clearly separates commercial activity from the royal house of Norway,” the palace said in its statement, according to The Guardian.

How common is it for royal figures to leave their royal duties?

The news of the Norwegian princess comes after other notable royal figures have left behind their royal titles and duties.

Britian’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the duties associated with their titles in 2020.

“After months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time, according to the BBC.

Time magazine reported that Britian’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, had stepped down from his title due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when attention began to be drawn to lawsuits associated with them.

In 1996, Britian’s Princess Diana was stripped of her royal title after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized.

