Four University of Idaho students found dead

Police found the bodies of four University of Idaho students on Sunday in a home near the campus.

In a press release, the Moscow Police Department said it received an alert about an unconscious body around noon. When officers went to investigate this, they found the bodies of the four students. An investigation is now ongoing.

After the police found the bodies, USA Today said that University of Idaho officials advised students on social media to shelter in place for an hour until police determined that there was no active threat.

According to The Associated Press, the police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which means that inverstigators suspect the four students were killed and “the term doesn’t necessarily suggest death was intended or committed in a criminal manner.”

The cause of death has not been released to the general public. The Associated Press reported that the police said it would release more details after the families of the students had been notified. USA Today reported on Monday that it’s unclear if the police have a suspect at this point.

University of Idaho President Scott Green posted a statement on Facebook Sunday night. Green expressed sadness for the loss of students, made the community aware of resources available to them and canceled classes for Monday.