Iranian protesters receive death sentences

Many people in Iran began protesting after the death of Mahsa Amini on Sept. 13.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit Iran Human Rights Group said, “At least 342 people including 43 children and 26 women have been killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests.” The group also reported that five people have been sentenced to death.

According to BBC, “Another four people have been sentenced to death in connection with the anti-government protests in Iran, bringing the total to five since Sunday.” At least 15 other people are detained who could possibly face death sentences as well.

The Wall Street Journal reported that three people who were sentenced to death in connection with the protests were sentenced on charges of “corruption on earth or waging war against God for alleged offenses that included killing or injuring security forces, damaging public property and endangering national security.”

The Deseret News previously reported on the death of 16-year-old Sarina Esmaeilzadeh: “Sarina Esmaeilzadeh joined the protests that started in September, but during the protests, rights groups say she was ‘beaten to death by Iranian security forces,’ per The Washington Post.”

Iranian authorities deny responsibility and said that “she died by suicide by jumping off a roof,” according to The Washington Post.

Why are there protests in Iran?

Amini was arrested by morality police for an alleged violation of the rules that require women to cover their hair with a hijab, according to BBC. She died three days later. Some reports say that her head was beaten with a baton and images circulated of her in a coma.

In solidarity, women took off their hijabs in public and since then, they have led protests joined by men and children to advocate for their human rights. The demands range from increased freedom to overthrowing the state.

The New York Times reported that protesters are in dozens of cities across the state. One of the slogans that they chant is “women, life and freedom” as they reject the current regime.