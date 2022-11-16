Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | 
70% of the U.S. will experience freezing temperatures this week — here’s how to prepare

By Kelsey Nield
University of Iowa students walk on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway as snow falls on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

University of Iowa students walk on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway as snow falls on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Winter is hitting the U.S hard this week with freezing temperatures. According to CNN, about 70% of the United States population is going to experience temperatures at or below freezing this week.

Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Associated Press

Winter is hitting the United States hard this week with freezing temperatures. According to CNN, about 70% of the U.S. population is going to experience temperatures at or below freezing this week.

Cold weather in the U.S. is widespread and expanding south and east, The Guardian reports. Low pressures are sweeping across the central Plains that could bring rain and snow for some.

Several records report the weather will be 20 to 40 degrees below normal temperatures. Cold weather is expected to impact the U.S. from coast to coast, per the National Weather Service.

What states will be affected?

Nature World News reports that freeze warnings have been issued in the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and the southern Plains. Parts of the following states will experience chill temperatures this week:

  • Washington.
  • Oregon.
  • Nevada.
  • Idaho.
  • Wyoming.
  • Utah.
  • Arizona.
  • New Mexico.
  • Colorado.
  • Montana.
  • South Dakota.
  • North Dakota.
  • Nebraska.
  • Minnesota.
  • Kansas.
  • Iowa.
  • Indiana.
  • Michigan.
  • Ohio.
  • Pennsylvania.
  • Kentucky.
  • Tennessee.
  • New York.
  • Vermont.
  • New Hampshire.
  • Maine.
AP22319729380127.jpg

Carol Murphy poses as snow falls as she passes through Johnstown’s Central Park on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Johnstown, Pa.

Todd Berkey, The Tribune-Democrat via Associated Press

How to prepare for cold temperatures

Here are some tips for how to prepare for the cold weather, whether you are used to freezing temperatures or not.

  1. Adjust your schedule for travel and avoid being outside during cold times of the day.
  2. Keep an eye on the weather in your city.
  3. Make sure your gas tank is at least half full during the cold in case you get stranded.
  4. Keep your home heated above 55 degrees to prevent pipe freezing.
  5. Bring pets inside.
  6. Check your car’s tire pressure, since it tends to go down during temperature changes.
  7. Have a winter survival kit in your car.

