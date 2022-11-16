Disney World raises prices again — here’s why you should buy tickets now

The most popular theme park in the world announced an increase in ticket prices on Tuesday. This is the second time this year Walt Disney World has raised ticket costs, per CNN. Disney World is also increasing the cost of annual passes.

According to the New York Post, these increases come amid criticism of cost increases for food, parking and merchandise, as well as record sales. Earlier this year, Disney raised prices for Disneyland, California Adventure Park and Genie+.

How much are Disney World tickets now?

Ticket prices will vary depending on the park and on demand. CBS News reports that the price of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will stay the same.

Here is the price range for one-day tickets to the various Disney World parks:



Animal Kingdom: $109-$159.

Epcot: $114-$179.

Magic Kingdom: $124-$189.

Hollywood Studios: $124-$179.

Here are the new prices for annual passes at Disney World. These passes have been under a sale freeze since last November.



Incredi-Pass: $1,399.

Sorcerer: $969.

Pirate: $749.

The Pixie Dust pass for Florida residents will remain at $399.

When do the new prices go into effect?

According to The Washington Post, the new pricing system will start on Dec. 8. Tickets can still be purchased under the current prices for next year until the price system change.

However, annual passes are only available for renewal at a discount.