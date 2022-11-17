Black Friday 2022: Target has deals, deals and deals

Black Friday is the best time to buy Christmas presents. Although Thanksgiving is less than a week away, Target already has deals in store.
Starting Nov. 20 until Nov. 26, the store will sell new and popular gift options, as well as everyday essentials, with items up to 50% off, according to a press release.
After that, new deals will debut starting from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. But the savings don’t end there.
Target will also hold a two-day Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 27 and 28. These deals will only be available on its website or the Target mobile app.
Early Black Friday deals
Tech deals
- Airpods, 2nd generation: $89, originally $129.00.
- Canon EOS M200, mirrorless 4K vlogging camera: $499.99, originally $649.99.
- Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch: $149.95, originally $229.95.
- HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $299.99, originally $489.99.
- HP DeskJet Wireless printer scanner copier: $49.99, originally $84.99.
- Amazon Fire HD 8-inch tablet with 32 GB: $69.99, originally 139.99.
- 55-inch 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV: $299.99, originally $599.99.
Kitchen deals
- Farberware 15pc stainless steel knife block set: $24.99, originally $49.99.
- NutriBullet Blender 1,200 watts: $59.99, originally $109.99.
- Rachael Ray’s 11-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set: $99, originally $159.99.
- PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket air fryer: $99.99, originally $199.99.
- Oster DiamondForce nonstick electric rice cooker: $15, originally $24.99.