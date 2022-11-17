Black Friday 2022: Target has deals, deals and deals

Black Friday is the best time to buy Christmas presents. Although Thanksgiving is less than a week away, Target already has deals in store.

Starting Nov. 20 until Nov. 26, the store will sell new and popular gift options, as well as everyday essentials, with items up to 50% off, according to a press release.

After that, new deals will debut starting from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. But the savings don’t end there.

Target will also hold a two-day Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 27 and 28. These deals will only be available on its website or the Target mobile app.

Early Black Friday deals

Tech deals



Kitchen deals

